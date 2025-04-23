Body of missing man recovered from Kurth Lake

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 8:33 am

LUFKIN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Lufkin Police Department has found the body of a man who was reported missing from his boat at Kurth Lake on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Lufkin PD, divers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the Lufkin Fire Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens responded to reports of a man missing from his boat at around 1 p.m. The boat was found empty in a cove on Kurth Lake prompting first responders to deploy rescue boats and drones to search the water for anyone who had been on the boat.

Divers responded to Kurth Lake and a man’s body was found not too far away from where the boat was discovered, Lufkin Police said. Angelina County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Cheshire has ordered an autopsy.

