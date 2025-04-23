Today is Wednesday April 23, 2025
ktbb logo


Body of missing man recovered from Kurth Lake

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 8:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Body of missing man recovered from Kurth LakeLUFKIN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Lufkin Police Department has found the body of a man who was reported missing from his boat at Kurth Lake on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Lufkin PD, divers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the Lufkin Fire Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens responded to reports of a man missing from his boat at around 1 p.m. The boat was found empty in a cove on Kurth Lake prompting first responders to deploy rescue boats and drones to search the water for anyone who had been on the boat.

Divers responded to Kurth Lake and a man’s body was found not too far away from where the boat was discovered, Lufkin Police said. Angelina County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Cheshire has ordered an autopsy.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC