Over 1 million pounds of food donated to the East Texas Food Bank

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 8:26 am

TYLER – Dollar General recently announced that they donated more than 1.2 million pounds of food to the East Texas Food Bank in 2024, according to our news partner KETK.

On April 17, Dollar General said they’ve partnered with Texas Feeding America to donate 3.5 million pounds of food to 12 Texas food banks, including the East Texas Food Bank. Dollar General’s announcement comes after the East Texas Food Bank said they’ve lost over $850,000 worth of food from presidential cut backs.

“At Dollar General, we understand the challenges our neighbors may face in accessing affordable, nutritious food to provide themselves and their families,” Dollar General vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy Denine Torr said. “With more than 47 million people in the U.S. currently facing hunger, we are committed to being a part of the solution through our partnership with the Feeding America network of partner food banks.”

In the last year, Dollar General has donated over 28 million pounds of food to communities near their stores around the country. Since their partnership with Feeding America started in 2019, Dollar General said they’ve donated more than 50 million meals or over 66 million pounds of food to more than 5,200 U.S. food banks.

“As the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, Feeding America is committed to providing solutions to end hunger,” Feeding America chief supply chain officer Erika Thiem said. “We are delighted to partner with Dollar General, whose commitment through generous product donations and financial support fuels our mission to ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive.”

