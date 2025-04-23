Astros cruise past the Blue Jays 5-1 behind 3 hits apiece from Jeremy Peña and Christian Walker

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 6:33 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña and Christian Walker each had three hits and an RBI, and the Houston Astros cruised to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays were held to two hits for the second straight game.

Houston took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Peña scored José Altuve on an infield single and Walker followed with a hit to score Yordan Alvarez. Peña scored on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Rodgers.

Toronto ace Chris Bassitt (2-1) settled in after the first, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bassitt entered with the second-best ERA in the majors at 0.77, which was the second lowest for a Toronto pitcher’s first four starts of a season.

Nathan Lukes homered in the third for Toronto, which has lost four straight games.

Astros starter Ronel Blanco (2-2) allowed two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings. Last year, Blanco threw a no-hitter against Toronto in his first start of the season on April 1.

Isaac Paredes homered for Houston in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Houston has won four of its last five.

Key moment

Houston’s first two hits were infield singles, but Walker’s RBI single to center field scored a run and put Alvarez in position for a sacrifice fly to follow.

Key stat

Walker went 3 for 3 following a rest day on Monday. The Astros newcomer entered Tuesday hitting .156 and was mired in a 3-for-26 slump in his previous eight games.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis (2-2, 3.13 ERA) will face Astros RHP Ryan Gusto (2-1, 3.18 ERA) in the series finale on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Go Back