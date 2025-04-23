Today is Wednesday April 23, 2025
A’s reliever José Leclerc leaves game after 7 pitches with right shoulder soreness

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics reliever José Leclerc left Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers after seven pitches with right shoulder soreness.

Leclerc, a 31-year-old right-hander who signed a $10 million, one-year contract as a free agent in January, struck out Adolis García leading off the seventh inning and had a 3-1 count on Marcus Semien when he summoned catcher Shea Langeliers to the mound.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Leclerc would undergo testing Wednesday.

“I think more of a strain than just soreness,” Kotsay said after the Rangers beat the A’s 8-5. “Obviously, he was in a little bit of pain coming off that mound. That’s just, that’s unfortunate for us.”

Leclerc had Tommy John surgery in 2021. He is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances for the A’s after going 12-20 with a 3.27 ERA in 347 relief appearances and three starts for the Rangers from 2016-24.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager left after the sixth inning because of a tight right hamstring.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



