WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, leading the Texas Rangers over the Athletics 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Langford, Josh Smith and Jake Burger hit solo homers for the Rangers on a night the teams combined for eight long balls.

Miguel Andujar, Lawrence Butler, Luis Urías and Brent Rooker hit solo homers for the A’s. Rooker’s was his seventh of the season.

Texas’ Joc Pederson went 0 for 3 and extended his franchise-worst slide to 0 for 41 since a fourth-inning single at Cincinnati on April 2.

Baltimore’s Chris Davis set the record for longest hitless streak by a position player with an 0-for-54 skid that started on Sept. 14, 2018, and ended on April 13, 2019. The record hitless streak by any player was an 0-for-85 slide by pitcher Bob Buhl in 1962-63.

Patrick Corbin (2-0) won his second straight start, yielding two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

Luke Jackson got three straight groundouts for his seventh save, tied for the American League lead, before an announced crowd of 10,059 at Sutter Health Park.

Osvaldo Bido (2-2) allowed all four Texas homers — he had never given up more than one in an outing. He matched his career high by allowing eight runs and gave up eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Semien, batting fifth for only the third time in his 13-year career, broke open a 4-2 game in the fifth when he hit his second homer this season.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy shuffled his lineup after Texas was shut out in three of its previous 12 games and the Rangers responded by scoring more than six runs for the first time this year.

Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (1-2, 6.38 ERA) will be starting on five days; rest after earning his first career win while A’s LHP JP Sears (2-2, 3.13 ERA) is looking to set a franchise record with his 43rd straight start without a wild pitch, one more than Catfish Hunter from 1972-73.

