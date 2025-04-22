Man arrested after having sexual relationship with minor

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2025 at 4:45 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor in exchange for nicotine devices, according to our news partner, KETK.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the case after being contacted by a girl’s guardians on March 4. One of her guardians revealed to a sheriff’s deputy that they discovered she had been having an improper relationship with a grown man while going through the girl’s phone.

According to officials, one of the victim’s guardians said text messages from the victim’s phone revealed she was having explicit conversations and spoke about having sexual relationships with a man whose contact name was ‘J’.

Further text messages revealed the victim was offering to give the man sexual favors in exchange for vapes and other nicotine devices. Text messages also revealed the two parties making arrangements to meet at a nearby oil field in regard to their deal.

The suspect was later identified as John Walter Morrill, who used to be married to the victim’s sister and had previously lived on the same property as the victim before moving out in September 2023. According to officials, Morill began having improper relationships in exchange for vapes while he lived on the property and has continued until their most recent sexual interaction, which took place on March 2.

During an interview with the deputy, the victim revealed Morrill initiated the relationship between the two, and he would provide her vapes of any flavor in exchange for sexual favors.

On March 25, a forensic interview was held at the Smith County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the victim confirmed that she had intercourse with Morrill several times over a year and a half, including oral sex. She also stated that she would sneak out of her house and meet Morrill, who would drive her to a secluded location.

Officials were later able to obtain text messages between Morill and the victim from Feb. 28 which revealed the sexual relationship between the two. While going through the messages, texts were discovered with Morrill stating that he was planning to move closer to the victim and that he intended to keep the relationship between the two active.

Following the investigation, Morill was arrested on April 17 by Smith County deputies and booked into the Smith County Jail for the charge of sexual assault of a child.

