What to know about Kevin Farrell, former Dallas bishop and acting head of the Vatican

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2025 at 4:31 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo and a former bishop of the Dallas Catholic Diocese, announced the death of Pope Francis early Monday. Farrell made the announcement, about two hours after Francis had died, from Domus Santa Marta, the apartment on Vatican grounds where Francis lived. As camerlengo, Farrell will take charge of the administration of the Holy See until a new pope is elected. Farrell spent nearly 10 years in Dallas, beginning in 2007, serving as the spiritual leader of the area’s Catholics. In 2016, he was elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis and appointed prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life. He became the highest-ranking American clergyman in the Vatican when he took on his new role. On Jan. 1, 2024, he was appointed president of the Supreme Court of Vatican City. Here’s what to know about Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in September 1947, Farrell is the second of four brothers and a graduate of the Irish Christian Brothers High School, according to the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. His brother, Bishop Brian Farrell, serves at the Vatican. Farrell joined the Legionnaires of Christ in 1966 and later earned degrees in philosophy and theology in Rome. He was ordained a priest in 1978. He served as chaplain at the University of Monterrey in Mexico before joining the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., in 1984. There, he held various roles and was ordained auxiliary bishop in 2002. In 2007, he became bishop of the Dallas Catholic Diocese and served here for about 10 years. In Dallas, Farrell sought to bridge cultural and economic differences between Anglo and Latino Catholics. He delivered his first homily as bishop partly in English, partly in Spanish. (He is also fluent in Italian.) As he prepared to leave in 2016, he said Dallas had quickly became home to him, he had expected to retire here and that saying goodbye would be difficult. “The people are so friendly in Dallas. Coming from D.C., I really noticed that,” he told The Dallas Morning News as he was preparing to depart in 2016. “And some of the most generous people I have met in the United States live in Dallas. I’m going to miss that.”

