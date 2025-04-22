Children’s Fest 2025 in Tyler offering free child vaccines

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2025 at 2:34 pm

TYLER – Children’s Fest 2025 will provide free vaccines for children under 2 years old on Wednesday at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler, according to our news partner KETK.

Children’s Fest will include family-friendly activities such as games, vendors, prizes and health services provided by local health agencies. Children under 2 years old can get free vaccines to help reduce or eliminate many diseases, such as measles, mumps, and whooping cough, according to NET Health.

“Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways for our community and us as parents to protect our children against vaccine-preventable diseases,” RN and Director of Immunization for NET Health Sylvia Warren said.

For more information about childhood vaccinations, visit MyNETHealth.org or call the NET Health Immunizations Department at 903-510-5604.

