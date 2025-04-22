Today is Tuesday April 22, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown begins production on ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Enola Holmes is back on the case.

Netflix has announced that the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes' brilliant younger sister has started production in the U.K.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in Enola Holmes 3, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, "adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

Netflix shared a photo of Brown and Partridge to its socials to celebrate beginning production on the film.

"Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge spotted behind the scenes of Enola Holmes 3. NOW IN PRODUCTION!" the post reads.

Philip Barantini directs Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown also produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

There is currently no release date for Enola Holmes 3, though it will premiere on Netflix. 

