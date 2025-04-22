Free vaccinations for kids at Children’s Fest 2025

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2025 at 3:05 pm

TYLER – This Wednesday April 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., within the front lobby of our Immunizations Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue, Children’s Fest will include family-friendly activities, health services provided by local health agencies, and free vaccinations for children under the age of 2. “Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways for our community and us as parents to protect our children against vaccine-preventable diseases.” says Sylvia Warren, RN, Director of Immunization for NET Health. In the United States, vaccines have reduced or eliminated many diseases that once harmed our infants and children, such as Measles, Mumps, and Whooping Cough; however, these diseases still exist and can be passed on to people who are not immunized.

For more information about childhood vaccinations, visit MyNETHealth.org or call the NET Health Immunizations Department at (903) 510 – 5604.

