Federal appeals court to consider Pentagon’s ban on transgender service members

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2025 at 7:08 am

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration's ban on transgender service members faces its next legal test Tuesday when a federal appeals court considers the legality of the policy.

A group of 32 transgender service members and recruits sued the Trump administration over the policy in January, and at least three different federal judges have since blocked the ban from taking effect.

"The Court's opinion is long, but its premise is simple. In the self-evident truth that 'all people are created equal, all means all. Nothing more. And certainly nothing less," Judge Ana Reyes wrote in a ruling last month blocking the policy.

The Trump administration has asked the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule Judge Reyes' decision, arguing that gender dysphoria "limits deployability and imposes additional costs on the military" and is "not compatible with military readiness and lethality."

Lawyers with the Department of Justice have argued that the courts should defer to military leadership about the best way to run the armed services.

"Plaintiffs offer no sound basis for concluding that the line the military has once again drawn falls outside constitutional bounds," DOJ lawyers wrote.

But lawyers representing the transgender service members have pushed back on the Pentagon's claim, arguing the Trump administration has provided no evidence of the harm stemming from the policy.

They argued that allowing the policy to take effect would "trigger an explosive and harmful trip wire, causing reputational, professional, and constitutional harm that can never be fully undone."

The appeal will be considered by a federal judiciary reshaped by the Trump administration, with two of the three judges hearing Tuesday's appeal not only nominated by Trump but also previously served in his first administration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back