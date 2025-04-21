Gunfire at Wood County lake party draws youth safety concern

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2025 at 3:09 pm

WOOD COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner KETK, after deputies received reports of gunfire from a high school lake party, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to parents asking them to keep a closer eye on their children after shutting down a high school lake party where underage drinking and gunfire were involved. Officials said when deputies arrived, they observed a man running into a crowd wielding a pistol before he was taken into custody without incident. Officials said other suspects were detained with two firearms, marijuana, cocaine, and related paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office encourages parents to be aware of where their children are, who they associate with and what environments they are in.

“We urge all parents to have open conversations with their children about the dangers of underage drinking, drug use and the potential risks of large gatherings,” officials said. “Your guidance and supervision are crucial in helping keep our community safe.”

