Gas Prices Dip for Second Straight Week

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2025 at 11:35 am

TEXAS – The nation’s average price of gasoline has declined for the second straight week, falling 3.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 1.8 cents from a month ago and is 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.519 per gallon.

“The national average has seen its second straight weekly decline, with gas prices falling in over 40 states. However, some states have seen increases due to localized price cycling,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices rallying over the past week, we may start to see the downward trend in gas prices begin to stall. So far, 2025 has been relatively calm at the pump for most Americans, thanks in part to OPEC’s ongoing restoration of oil production and continued uncertainty surrounding tariff policy and its potential impact on the global economy. Regardless, Americans are currently spending over $200 million less per day on gasoline compared to this time last year.”

