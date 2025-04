DHS Secretary Noem’s purse snatched from DC restaurant, including $3K in cash

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Department of Homeland Security Seceretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen at a Washington restaurant over the weekend, according to a DHS official.

Noem had $3,000 in cash in her purse, along with her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key and other items.

A DHS official said the secretary had the cash because her family was in town and she was treating them to Easter festivities.

A man wearing a mask walked by the secretary's table and snatched the purse. The Secret Service is investigating, according to the DHS official.

