The Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler mourns Pope Francis

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2025 at 10:44 am

TYLER – The bishop at the Catholic Diocese of Tyler mourns the loss of Pope Francis on Monday morning.

According to the Associated Press, Pope Francis died on Monday at the 88 with his last appearance in public on Easter Sunday during the morning blessing and popemobile tour through a crowd of St. Peter’s Square.

Bishop Gregory Kelly said he was impressed and inspired by Pope Francis’ work, mission and ministry in the Church, especially for his attention to the “dignity of immigrants and of those on the margins”.

“Having just celebrated the solemnity of the Lord’s Resurrection on Easter, we commend the Holy Father into the arms of the Risen Lord whom he served so faithfully during his life and during his papal ministry. Even though there is grief at his passing, this is also a time to express our trust in the Lord and his promise of eternal life and the resurrection of the body for those who love him. I ask that you join me in praying for the repose of his soul and for the Church in this time.” said Bishop Kelly

The bishop invites people to join him for the celebration of a memorial Mass for Pope Francis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler.

