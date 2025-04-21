Man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor’s dog

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2025 at 9:45 am

GREGG COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a man was arrested in Gregg County on Friday evening after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog on it’s owner’s property.

Around 7:49 p.m., Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a dog being shot by a neighbor in the northern area of Gregg County. Officials said following the investigation the deputy arrested Toby Odell Bennett, 63 of Longview, after he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog while the animal was on it’s owner’s property.

Bennett was booked into the Gregg County Jail for third-degree felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal on Friday and was released the following day after posting his $10,000 bond.

“The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of animal cruelty seriously and remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and welfare of both people and animals in our community,” Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said.

