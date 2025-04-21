Two arrested for drug possession after traffic stop

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2025 at 8:22 am

NACOGDOCHES – Two Nacogdoches residents were arrested for possession of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and firearms by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning, according to our news partner KETK.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Luther Levann Jackson, 38, around 11 a.m. for a traffic violation. They discovered an active warrant for his arrest, and took Jackson into custody. Later they also obtained a search warrant for Jackson’s residence in the 1700 block of Castleberry Street after an ongoing investigation revealed narcotics were present in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies searched the residence they reportedly found the following items:

5.9 ounces of cocaine

14.9 ounces of methamphetamine

3.8 lbs. of marijuana

8.7 ounces of ecstasy

Four firearms, including one reported stolen from Angelina County and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Tynequa Shanice Blakey was present at the residence and deputies took her into custody as well.

Jackson was arrested on charges possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

