‘Sinners’ knocks ‘A Minecraft Movie’ out of the top spot at the box office

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2025 at 5:47 am

Warner Bros. Pictures

Vampires beat video games at the box office this weekend.

Sinners, the Michael B. Jordan vampire thriller from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, knocked A Minecraft Movie out of the top spot this weekend, bringing in $45.6 million,Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, Sinners now boasts the biggest debut numbers for a film based on an original idea -- as opposed to a sequel or a previously existing piece of media, such as a book -- since the 2019 horror film Us. That movie, written and directed by Jordan Peele, brought in $71 million.

A Minecraft Movie, which topped the box office for the past two weeks, slipped to number two with $41.3 million, making the film's total box office gross now over $344 million.

Films rounding out the top five include The King of Kings at number three with $17.27 million; The Amateur at number four with $7.2 million; and Warfare at number five with $4.85 million.

The top 10 this week also includes a movie that's two decades old. The 20th anniversary re-release of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley, lands at number eight with $2.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sinners - $45.6 million

2. A Minecraft Movie - $41.3 million

3. The King of Kings - $17.27 million

4. The Amateur - $7.2 million

5. Warfare - $4.85 million

6. Drop - $3.35 million

7. Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing -$2.76 million

8. Pride & Prejudice (20th Anniversary Re-Release) – $2.7 million

9. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 - $1.68 million

10. Snow White - $1.17 million

