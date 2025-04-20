Today is Sunday April 20, 2025
Kilgore man arrested after firing flare gun inside Walmart

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2025 at 10:12 pm
KILGORE – Kilgore man arrested after firing flare gun inside WalmartOur news partners at KETK report officials responded to a Kilgore Walmart after receiving a call on Saturday of a man allegedly firing a flare gun inside, the Kilgore Police Department said. The police department was advised that “the gun had gone off inside the store and the man was walking towards the exit.” Officers arrived at the scene and quickly arrested the man. Upon further investigation, police said that the man “accidentally” set the flare gun off inside, before abandoning it on a shelf and walking away.

“We know this incident was alarming at the time for those who heard the flare gun discharge,” police said. “Thankfully he didn’t have a handgun and no one was injured.”

The police department learned that the man had two warrants, leading to his arrest. Police have not released his identity and he was taken to jail.



