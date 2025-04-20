Motorcyclist in critical condition after Lufkin crash

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2025 at 3:43 pm

LUFKIN – Our news partners at KETK report that the Lufkin Police Department said a motorcyclist has been flown to a hospital in Tyler after a crash on West Frank Street on Saturday. According to Lufkin PD, the crash happened in the 1600 block of West Frank Street at around 12:45 p.m. when a gray 2015 Honda Pilot and a motorcycle collided. The Honda was heading east and started to turn left from the middle lane but stopped when officials said the driver saw the motorcycle heading east in the inside lane. The motorcyclist tried to swerve to avoid the stopped Honda but crashed into the back passenger side of the car. The motorcyclist sustained life-threating injuries in the crash and had to be stabilized before they could be flown to a hospital in Tyler.

Go Back