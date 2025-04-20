Man in custody after SWAT responds in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2025 at 5:27 pm

JACKSONVILLE – The City of Jacksonville has confirmed that a man was taken into custody on Sunday after gunshots were fired inside the Super Gallo store in Jacksonville according to our news partners at KETK. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed that one person was barricaded inside an office at the store and was occasionally firing rounds into the ceiling. The City of Jacksonville said there were no known injuries from the standoff and they’ve asked residents to avoid the area.

