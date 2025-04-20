Today is Sunday April 20, 2025
Tyler – Empowerment North Tyler Rails to Trails to host public meetingThe Empowerment North Tyler Rails to Trails Exploratory Committee invites the community to an informative meeting regarding the inactive rail corridor that runs through the heart of North Tyler. This meeting is open to the public and will take place on Monday, April 21, at 6:00 PM at the Empowerment CDC Complex, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702.

This gathering will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the potential transformation of the idle rail line into a vibrant trail system. The committee aims to engage the public in discussions about the benefits of the project, including recreational opportunities, economic development, and enhanced community connectivity.

“Transforming the rail corridor into a trail can serve as a catalyst for growth and revitalization in North Tyler,” said Stanley Cofer, committee spokesperson. “We encourage everyone to attend and share their thoughts, questions, and suggestions.”

This meeting is a crucial step in gathering feedback from the community and ensuring that the vision for the trail aligns with the needs and desires of local residents.

For more information, please contact Stanley Cofer at 903-372-5900.



