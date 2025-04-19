AG Ken Paxton sues Dallas over gun policy

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2025 at 2:09 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that after vowing to fight a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton has two other Dallas facilities in his sights: the Majestic Theater and the Music Hall at Fair Park. “The law is clear. Cities like Dallas have no authority to override state statutes that enable license holders to lawfully carry their handguns and protect themselves from potential threats,” Paxton said in a news release. “I will always do everything in my power to defend Texans’ gun rights from cities that would strip us of our legal rights.” Nick Starling, the city’s spokesperson, said the city declined to comment due to the pending litigation. Broadway Dallas, the tenant overseeing Music Hall, also declined to comment. Paxton had sued the city last year after the State Fair of Texas banned attendees from carrying firearms. The ban did not include elected, appointed or employed peace officers.

The change was sparked by a shooting during the fair in 2023 when a man shot three people. In his latest lawsuit against the Majestic Theater, Paxton has cited the experiences of one resident, Grant Walsh, who first complained about the policy in 2023. Residents Heath Garner, Grant Walsh and Joshua Clark also filed similar complaints against Music Hall between 2023 and 2024. Paxton is seeking penalties that could cost millions of dollars. “Plaintiff should be awarded $1,500 in civil penalties for the first day of the City’s violation,” the filings said, as well as additional penalties of $10,500 per day for each subsequent the alleged violation has continued to the present day. State lawmakers are already working through a bill that would remove the recent gun ban policy at the State Fair of Texas. A Senate bill mandates that contracts between a municipality and contractors allow licensed handgun holders to carry handguns on such properties, except where state law explicitly prohibits firearms.

