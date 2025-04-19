Rookie Smith homers twice with 4 RBIs to power Astros to 6-4 win over Padres

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cam Smith homered on his first two at-bats and had a career-best four RBIs to power the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Smith connected off Kyle Hart (2-1) on a three-run homer in the second inning to put the Astros on top and added a solo shot off the lefty in the fourth that made it 5-2.

San Diego’s Luis Arraez, who had three hits, sent a high fastball from Bryan King into the first row in right field for a two-run homer that cut the lead to 5-4 in the seventh.

Jake Meyers tied a season high with three hits for the Astros, capped by a run-scoring single in the eighth to give them some insurance.

Houston starter Ryan Gusto (2-1) gave up nine hits and two runs in five innings. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

The Padres went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Astros trailed by 1 with two on and two outs in the second inning when Smith sent his first home run into the seats in left field to make it 3-1.

An RBI single by Yainer Diaz extended the lead to 4-1 in the third.

Oscar Gonzalez cut the lead to 4-2 with an RBI single on a ground ball with one out in the fourth.

Smith’s second home run came on a full count in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-2.

Hart yielded 10 hits and five runs in five innings for his first loss this season after the team won each of his first three starts.

Key Moment

Smith’s first home run that put the Astros on top for good.

Key Stat

Smith was 1 for 10 in Houston’s three-game series against St. Louis this week before breaking out Friday night.

Up Next

Houston RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 4.00 ERA) opposes RHP Michael King (3-0, 2.42) when the series continues Saturday night.

