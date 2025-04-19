Today is Saturday April 19, 2025
ktbb logo


Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2025 at 10:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars will begin the playoffs without top goal scorer Jason Robertson, who suffered a lower-body injury in their last regular-season game, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday.

Robertson is week-to-week, which rules him out for at least the first few games of the opening-round series against Colorado. DeBoer didn’t provide any additional details about the injury.

Game 1 is Saturday night in Dallas.

Robertson, who leads the Stars with 35 goals scored and also has 45 assists, got hurt in a 5-1 loss Wednesday at Nashville. He was involved in an awkward collision along the boards with Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson was seen wearing some kind of brace on his right leg when leaving the arena after that game.

“It was a hockey play. (McCarron) is a physical guy. He’s going to get a piece of you as you move the puck,” DeBoer said Friday. “They just happened to be going opposite directions.”

When asked if there was any hope of Robertson playing against the Avs, DeBoer responded, “If the series goes more than a week, then yeah.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC