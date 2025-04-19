Border czar Tom Homan argues US justified in removing ‘public safety threat’ Abrego Garcia to El Salvador

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2025 at 9:25 am

White House "Border Czar" Tom Homan speaks with ABC News while appearing on 'This Week.' Via ABC News.

(WASHINGTON) -- Trump White House border czar Tom Homan stood by the administration's position on the return to the U.S. of Kilmer Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran national the Justice Department said was erroneously deported to a prison in his home country, and waived off responsibility for the migrant's status in an interview with ABC News.

Homan spoke with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an interview that will air this Sunday about the case and repeated the Trump administration's allegations that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member and a violent threat to the public.

"We removed a public safety threat, a national security threat, a violent gang member from the United States," he alleged.

Abrego Garcia's attorneys and family members have denied that he is a member of MS-13, and the gang allegations are being disputed in court.

Watch more of Jonathan Karl's interview with Tom Homan on "This Week" at 9 a.m. Sunday on ABC.

However, much of the evidence that has been cited by President Donald Trump and his allies, such as clothing they argue symbolizes gang membership, has not been brought up in court since the current administration began litigating this case.

The Supreme Court unanimously ordered the administration to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. for a trial. As of Friday, the administration has not taken active steps to do so.

When asked by Karl about the order, Homan claimed the Trump administration does not have the right or ability to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. and argued Abrego Garcia is under the authority of the El Salvador government.

"I understand that 'facilitate,' but he's also in the custody -- he's a citizen and a national of the country of El Salvador. El Salvador would certainly have to cooperate in that," Homan said.

"But again, I'm out of the loop on that. I'm not an attorney. I'm not litigating this case. We'll do whatever the law says we have to do, but I think and I stand by the fact [that] I think we did the right thing here," he said.

Homan also joined Trump and other Republicans in their criticism of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who traveled to El Salvador this week and met with Abrego Garcia.

"You know, what bothers me more than that is a U.S. senator traveled to El Salvador on taxpayer dime to meet with an MS-13 gang member, [a] public safety threat, terrorist," Homan said, without providing evidence that Van Hollen is using taxpayer money for the trip.

When ABC News reached out to Van Hollen's office for comment on how the trip was funded, his office replied, "the Senator traveled in his official capacity with bipartisan approval to follow up on the case of a constituent and conduct oversight of U.S. foreign assistance programs. He did fly commercial."

Abrego Garcia has never been convicted of a crime in the U.S., and his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, told ABC News on Wednesday that her husband has "never been convicted for anything."

Homan accused the senator of not taking time to meet with victims of MS-13 gang members in his state and inaction under the Biden administration to address border concerns.

"What concerns me is Van Hollen never went to the border the last four years under Joe Biden. ... What shocks me is he's remained silent on the travesty that happened on the southern border. Many people died, thousands of people died," he said.

Upon returning to the U.S., Van Hollen told reporters his trip was about more than Abrego Garcia's case.

"This case is not only about one man, as important as that is," Van Hollen said. "It is about protecting fundamental freedoms and the fundamental principle in the Constitution for due process that protects everybody who resides in America."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back