Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 4:17 pm

Alicia Silverstone is "totally buggin,'" because a Clueless TV series is in development.

Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.

Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

"Totally buggin'… in the best way (Swipe to see why)," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.

The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.

The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.

In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.

