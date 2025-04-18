Today is Friday April 18, 2025
Traffic advisory for downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 4:21 pm
Traffic advisory for downtown TylerTyler – City of Tyler reports that downtown traffic signals are without power, and Oncor estimates power will be restored around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. However, if damage or additional repairs are identified during restoration, the estimated time could be extended. Street crews have placed stop signs and generators at main intersections. City officials remind drivers they should treat a “dark” traffic signal as an all-way stop. Meaning, each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn to proceed through the intersection.
 



