Today is Friday April 18, 2025
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 1:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Government Cheese: The American Dream gets surreal in the San Fernando Valley in the new show.

Netflix
Ransom Canyon: Josh Duhamel stars in the new Western romance series set in Texas.

HBO, Max
The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder returns for season 2 of the docuseries where he helps people prepare for life's big moments.

Movie theaters:
Sinners: Michael B. Jordan stars in the supernatural horror film from Ryan Coogler.

The Wedding Banquet: The '90s queer classic film is reimagined and stars Bowen Yang.

Pride & Prejudice: The 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel returns to cinemas to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC