Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 1:06 pm

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+

Government Cheese: The American Dream gets surreal in the San Fernando Valley in the new show.

Netflix

Ransom Canyon: Josh Duhamel stars in the new Western romance series set in Texas.

HBO, Max

The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder returns for season 2 of the docuseries where he helps people prepare for life's big moments.

Movie theaters:

Sinners: Michael B. Jordan stars in the supernatural horror film from Ryan Coogler.

The Wedding Banquet: The '90s queer classic film is reimagined and stars Bowen Yang.

Pride & Prejudice: The 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel returns to cinemas to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

