Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 12:33 pm

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, a Houston man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with others to burglarize ATMs in Tyler.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, Julius Lawan Lockett, Jr., 30 of Houston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank theft and was ordered to pay restitution of $243,540.85 and forfeiture of $79,850 on Thursday. Officials said on March 28, 2021, Lockett and Jerome Christopher Mayes, Jr. drove from Houston to Tyler to steal money from ATMs in the area. They used a stolen Ford F-250 truck from Smith County, attached chains to the truck and to an ATM at Chase Bank at Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler to pull the ATM open and steal around $159,700.

On Jan. 29, Mayes was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for his role in the ATM conspiracy.

