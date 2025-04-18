Trump administration eliminates AmeriCorps

WASHINGTON (AP) – A community service program that sends young adults across the U.S. to respond to natural disasters and help with community projects was the latest target of the Trump administration’s campaign to slash government spending.

AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps informed volunteers Tuesday that they would exit the program early “due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,” according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.

The unsigned memo to corps members said NCCC’s “ability to sustain program operations” was impacted by the Trump administration’s priorities. The federal agency’s budget showed NCCC funding amounted to nearly $38 million last fiscal year.

AmeriCorps NCCC, which completed its 30th year last year, employs more than 2,000 people ages 18 to 26 participating for a roughly 10-month service term, according to the program’s website. The teams of corps members are tasked with working on several projects related to education, housing, urban and rural development, land conservation, and disaster relief, driving from one assignment to another across the country.

The agency pays for volunteers’ basic expenses, including housing, meals and a “limited health benefit,” as well as a “modest” living allowance and an education stipend for those who complete their full service term, according to the program.

AmeriCorps programs in Texas can be found in various locations, including major cities like Austin and Houston, as well as smaller communities across the state. Organizations involved in AmeriCorps service in Texas range from public agencies and non-profit organizations to tribal governments.

