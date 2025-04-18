Today is Friday April 18, 2025
Michael B. Jordan explains why ‘Sinners’ is a ‘truly unique and special’ experience for him

Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael B. Jordan gets double the trouble in Ryan Coogler's latest movie, Sinners. He plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, World War I veterans who go back to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint — but are met with vampires and the harsh reality of the Jim Crow laws in their community. MBJ tells ABC News the film was a first for him in many ways.

"I never did a horror film before and playing two characters, and twins at that ... I think the combination of all those things makes this experience like truly, truly unique and special for me," he says.

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Mary, one of Jordan's love interests in Sinners, praises his performance in the film.

"I was so in awe the entire time of Michael and his ability to so seamlessly go between the two all while keeping a smile on his face and setting the tone for the rest of us," she says. 

Sinners, out now in theaters worldwide, marks the fifth film Jordan and Coogler have worked on together. Their previous collaborations are Fruitvale StationCreedBlack Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

