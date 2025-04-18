Today is Friday April 18, 2025
Mabank man arrested for meth posession

Mabank man arrested for meth posessionHENDERSON COUNTY – A Mabank man was arrested Wednesday night after officials located a sock with suspected meth.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:52 p.m., narcotics investigators stopped a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the 8200 block of US Highway 175 West in Kemp and watched the driver, Joseph Duane Whitworth, 52 of Mabank, throw a sock into the grass ditch.

Officials said after locating the sock, they found a gallon-sized plastic bag with a large amount of suspected meth inside alongside clear plastic baggies known for packaging narcotic sales.

Whitworth was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. He is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail.



