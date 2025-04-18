Today is Friday April 18, 2025
ktbb logo


In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 teaser trailer and more

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 8:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has found her next project following the controversy over her past offensive posts on the social platform X. Variety reports that the Oscar nominee will star as a psychiatrist who "embodies both God and the devil" in the thriller The Life Lift. The film co-stars Vincent Gallo and will be helmed by first-time director Stefania Rossella Grassi ...

The teaser trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the first look at the season on Thursday. In the teaser for the new season, which drops June 5 on the streaming service, Brianne Howey's Georgia is on trial after she was arrested during her wedding ...

Glen Powell is joining forces with Judd Apatow for a new original comedy. Deadline reports that the pair are working on a currently untitled film, which Apatow and Powell will write together. Apatow will direct the movie, which will be about a country-western star in free fall ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC