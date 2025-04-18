Today is Friday April 18, 2025
Patrick Corbin’s first Texas win was ’50-50′ proposition because of mysterious bite

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 6:24 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Corbin’s first home start with the Texas Rangers was no better than a 50-50 possibility when the left-hander hobbled into the clubhouse Wednesday afternoon after an apparent insect bite in his backyard Monday left him with a swollen ankle.

“It was really bad in the morning,” Corbin told reporters Thursday afternoon. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to throw.”

Said manager Bruce Bochy: “He could hardly walk when he came in. I don’t know if it was a spider or what.”

Corbin said he received treatment and was able to pitch. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old Corbin was a late addition to roster, joining Texas in free agency March 18 after spending the past six seasons with the Washington Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



