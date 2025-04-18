Tre’Davious White rejoining Bills after agreeing to 1-year, $6.8 million deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Tre’Davious White is rejoining the Buffalo Bills after agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $6.8 million, the player’s agent told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Agent Kevin Conner confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN.

The 30-year-old White returns to Buffalo a year after being part of the team’s salary cap-related purge of high-priced veterans in March 2024. He went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, where he had four starts, before being traded in November to the Baltimore Ravens, where he appeared in seven games.

In Buffalo, White has in-depth familiarity with the defensive system, and rejoins a secondary with a starting spot open opposite Christian Benford.

White’s production and playing time was slowed by major injuries sustained in consecutive seasons.

He missed a calendar year recovering from a torn right knee ligament sustained in November 2021. White then missed the final 13 games of the 2023 season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Otherwise, White established himself as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks since his rookie season after being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of LSU. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and was voted to the second team the following year as a member of a stingy secondary that included former starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Overall, White has 18 interceptions, all with Buffalo, and is credited with 73 passes defended in 93 games, including 86 starts.

