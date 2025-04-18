Two Smith County men sentenced for possession of child porn

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2025 at 3:36 am

SMITH COUNTY — Two men have been sentenced to prison after investigators found communication between the two, where one sent child pornography files in exchange for nude pictures of the other.

According to our news partner KETK, Antonio Guevara-Valderrama and Nathaniel Connor Mitchell pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and received combined sentences of 50 years. An affidavit obtained from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office revealed that during a search of Mitchell’s phone in November 2023, officials found “several files containing apparent child pornography.” During the investigation, officers learned that these files had been shared by Guevara-Valderrama in what appeared to be in exchange for shirtless pictures of Mitchell.

“I located about 29 files containing obvious child pornography,” the affidavit said. “The videos depicted children from infancy to pre-teen years in various sex acts with adults, including full penetration of the sex organs.”

Mitchell allegedly told investigators in an interview on Nov. 9, 2023, that he met Guevara-Valderrama through a workout community at a gym about three years prior. Mitchell said they exchanged Instagram accounts and eventually, Guevara-Valderrama started offering Mitchell money for nude photos and other sexual acts.

“Mitchell related he then would go over to Tony’s [Guevara-Valderrama] house,” the affidavit said. “Mitchell advised he would go over to Tony’s residence, where he would strip nude for Tony and pose.”

On March 17, Guevara-Valderrama was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and on Wednesday, Mitchell was sentenced to 20 years.

Go Back