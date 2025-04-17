19 measles cases reported in Upshur County

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2025 at 10:02 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed 19 cases of measles at an isolated location in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, all of the cases have been linked to two people who visited the county from out of the state and at the moment officials state that no known cases emerged from Upshur county residents.

DSHS Officials said in a release, “All affected persons are isolated from the public and are in quarantine at this same location, and are in daily contact with DSHS and are following all the appropriate guidelines.”

Upshur County has advised residents on what to do if they start feeling any symptoms related to measles. They said, “Seek emergency care if the patient has a hard time breathing or breathing faster than normal, signs of severe dehydration, confusion, decreased alertness, or severe weakness, young children having a blue mouth or crying without making tears, or unusually low energy of loss of appetite.”

DSHS reps also said that none of the cases are critical and everyone currently affected are over the age of 17. They added there are no reports of measles cases at any of Upshur County’s public schools, public buildings, county operations or medical facilities.

Go Back