16 arrested as federal authorities break up east Texas meth ring

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2025 at 4:43 pm

BEAUMONT – A multi-agency drug task force has arrested 16 people in drug trafficking ring. According our news partner KETK, Operation Take Back America, has teamed up with the U.S. Marshalls Service and the Department of Justice.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said, “This investigation is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.”



39-year-old Albert Lopez was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm. 15 others were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and firearm violations by a federal grand jury April 2.

Officials said since November 2022 law enforcement has seized over 10 kilograms of meth and 14 firearms. And, those arrested were allegedly involved in the meth conspiracy in Angelina, Nacogdoches and Polk counties.

