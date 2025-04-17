$1 million bond set for Hideaway man involved in police chase

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2025 at 2:00 pm

SMITH COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, an East Texas man is being held on a $1 million bond after a Wednesday police chase where he allegedly shot at officers, buildings and pointed guns at citizens.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, around 10:55 a.m., the sheriff’s office began receiving reports of a person, later identified as Mason Lowell Ahrens of Hideaway, shooting his gun out of an older model of a black Chevrolet Z71. Officials said Ahrens was shooting at buildings and pointing guns at citizens, and then left out the back gate of Hideaway. At this time, the last known location of Ahrens was on FM 16 heading towards Lindale. A detective located Ahrens and watched him pull into a gas station.

The detective pulls up behind Ahrens with his lights and sirens activated and identifies himself when he sees Ahrens look at him in his rearview mirror and flee from him, heading westbound on FM 16.

Ahrens then drove off FM 16 onto a dirt road with road construction until he U-turned and stopped the truck, officials said.

“Ahrens drives at him [the detective] and this is when the detective clearly observes Ahrens pointing a gun directly at him,” the affidavit said. “Ahrens continues to flee from law enforcement. During this pursuit, Ahrens pointed his firearm at other law enforcement officers and shot while fleeing from officers.”

Ahrens was finally captured near Tyler Pipe in Swan around 11:28 a.m. and was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated. He is being held at the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

