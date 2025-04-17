Longview man gets 80 years for assaulting six-year-old girl

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2025 at 12:30 pm

LONGVIEW — Our news partners at KETK report a Longview man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl for four months in 2023. According to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Justin Taylor Argo, 27 of Longview, was convicted after the ongoing sexual abuse of a six-year-old girl. The testimony at trial revealed that Argo assaulted the child multiple times a week over four months in 2023.

“The child bravely outcried against Argo, whom then gave a full confession,” the DA’s office said. “At trial, evidence was presented that Argo had previously assaulted two additional children.”

Argo was sentenced to 80 years in prison for first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge Longview Police Department Detective Debra Stiles for her hard work in this case,” the DA’s office said. “We would also like to acknowledge the bravery and tenacity of the young survivor.”

Go Back