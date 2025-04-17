Houstonians express strong desire for a major theme park

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2025 at 11:38 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Houston residents are eager for more entertainment options, with a majority expressing enthusiasm for a major theme park and new professional sports teams, according to a new survey by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. The survey, conducted between March 29 and April 4, polled 1,400 registered voters in Houston about their preferences for entertainment and news sources. The results reveal a strong desire for attractions similar to those found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which boasts a range of sports teams and theme parks. A whopping 64% of Houstonians are either very or somewhat enthusiastic about the possibility of a major theme park, such as a Disney World or Universal Studios-style resort, coming to Houston. This comes as Houston has been without a major theme park since AstroWorld closed in 2005.

Enthusiasm is also high for new professional sports teams. Sixty percent of residents would welcome a WNBA team, while 57% are keen on the idea of an NHL team. A Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) team garnered 45% enthusiasm, and a Major League Cricket (MLC) team drew interest from 29% of those surveyed. Demographic differences play a role in these preferences. Women are more enthusiastic about a WNBA and MASL team. Black and Latino residents show more interest in a WNBA team, a MASL team, and a major theme park. Additionally, younger residents are more excited about an NHL team, while those with children are more enthusiastic about a major theme park. If Houston were to get a major theme park, 29% of Houstonians say they would visit it more than once a year. The report suggests that Houstonians are hungry for more entertainment options and that city leaders should consider these desires when planning for the future. Houstonians want more entertainment options, particularly a major theme park and new professional sports teams. The survey highlights the potential for these attractions to boost the city’s appeal and quality of life.

