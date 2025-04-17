Texarkana inmate gets 100 additional months for meth

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2025 at 4:37 am

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner KETK, a Texarkana federal inmate pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday and was sentenced to 100 additional months in prison, officials said.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas, 38-year-old Jimmy Barrientos of Grand Prairie was sentenced to an additional 100 months in prison by a U.S. district judge. The statement also said that, according to court-presented information, Barrientos instructed a visitor to bring him methamphetamine at the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana during a visitation.

The visitor brought a condom holding 20 grams of methamphetamine into the prison while visiting Barrientos, officials said. The visitor hid the condom with the methamphetamine inside one of the FCI’s restroom dispensers, according to the statement.

“FCI personnel recovered the condom from the soap dispenser and provided it to federal law enforcement, the statement said.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Texarkana Field Office, according to officials.

