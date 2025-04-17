Hideaway man opens fire at law enforcement

LINDALE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released more information following a shooting incident Wednesday morning in Hideaway, where a man fired at officers from inside his vehicle.

According to our news partner KETK, it all began at a gas station near the Hideaway community. A gas station cashier said something inside their store seemed to set off one of their regular customers. Around 11 a.m., officials received a call saying that someone was actively shooting out of a vehicle inside the Hideaway Lake Addition. Smith County deputies and investigators arrived on the scene, where they found the suspect exiting the back gate of the Hideaway addition and heading toward FM 16. Deputies attempted to pull the suspect over as he continued eastbound towards Lindale. The suspect then turned onto U.S. Highway 69 and traveled southbound towards I-20. While being pursued, officials stated the suspect was still armed and began pointing his firearm at officers.

As the suspect continued on U.S. 69, he allegedly began firing at officers, including Smith County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel. In response, officers returned fire while the suspect continued south before turning left onto Ann Campbell Road.

The suspect eventually drove towards the front gate of Tyler Pipe in Swan and was taken into custody by Smith County deputies at 11:28 a.m. Following the arrest, officials identified the suspect as Mason Lowell Ahrens of Hideaway.

Officials believe nobody was shot as a result of Ahren’s actions. Law enforcement agencies are still gathering witness statements and the Texas Rangers have been contacted to investigate the shooting.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies and police officers spent Wednesday afternoon searching along Highway 69 in Lindale for shell casings from bullets fired during the 28-minute chase.

“We have detectives at numerous locations that have been where we know shots have been fired in an attempt to preserve and gather evidence,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

