(WASHINGTON) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency has referred information about New York Attorney General Letitia James to the Justice Department regarding a loan on James' Virginia property, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.

William Pulte, the director of the FHFA, alleges in his letter to the Justice Department, dated April 14, that James listed her Norfolk, Virginia property as her "principal residence" in August of 2023, "despite being a statewide public office holder in the state of New York at that same time and primarily residing in the state of New York."

The FHFA alleges in the letter that a July 2024 building permit "lists her New York property as the 'JAMES RESIDENCE' and states 'Remain Occupied'."

"At the time of the 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase and mortgage, Ms. James was the siting [sic] Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York – even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA property as her primary home," according to the letter. "It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms."

Pulte, whom Trump appointed in March to lead the FHFA, further alleges in the letter that James "appears to have falsified records in order to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms," which he says "could be violations of the criminal code," including wire, mail and bank fraud "and/or other relevant state and federal laws."

The letter concludes by stating that the FHFA "look[s] forward to cooperating with the Department of Justice to support any actions that the Department of Justice finds appropriate."

“Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution," a spokesperson for James' office said in a statement provided in response to an ABC News request for comment. "She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are.”

James' office filed a business fraud suit against Trump and his organization in 2022, which resulted in a February 2024 ruling against Trump and fines in excess of $350 million. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to lying under oath in the civil trial and served five months in prison.

