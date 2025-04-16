Today is Wednesday April 16, 2025
ktbb logo


Shots fired at Hideaway Lake

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2025 at 1:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LINDALE – Shots fired at Hideaway LakeSmith County Sheriffs Department was involved in a high-speed chase late this morning leading to the arrest of a suspect firing guns at Hideaway Lake. According to Smith County Sheriff Sgt Larry Christian, the report came in about 11 AM. The report said that the suspect had been firing shots out a pickup towards unidentified buildings at Hieaway. by 11-30, deputies pursued the suspect on highway 69 south through Lindale. The suspect was arrested near Tyler Pipe south of Interstate 20. No injuries have been reported.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC