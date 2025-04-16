Shots fired at Hideaway Lake

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2025 at 1:16 pm

LINDALE – Smith County Sheriffs Department was involved in a high-speed chase late this morning leading to the arrest of a suspect firing guns at Hideaway Lake. According to Smith County Sheriff Sgt Larry Christian, the report came in about 11 AM. The report said that the suspect had been firing shots out a pickup towards unidentified buildings at Hieaway. by 11-30, deputies pursued the suspect on highway 69 south through Lindale. The suspect was arrested near Tyler Pipe south of Interstate 20. No injuries have been reported.

Go Back