Demi Moore, Blake Lively among entertainers on ‘Time’100 list of most influential people of 2025

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2025 at 10:57 am

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

TIME has revealed its 2025 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Demi Moore represents the entertainment community as she graces one of the five worldwide covers of this year's Time100 issue of the magazine.

Other entertainers to make the list are Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Adrien Brody, Wicked director Jon M. Chu, Nikki Glaser, Danielle Deadwyler, Adam Scott, Kristen Wiig and Diego Luna.

Ryan Murphy penned the tribute to Moore, writing that her powerful spirit has permeated our lives for decades.

"She is one of the most successful movie stars of all time. I’ve always seen her as more than that," Murphy wrote. "I’m so thrilled and proud the entire world has woken up and finally recognized her immense and iconic total power. Now in her 60s, Demi has proved that it’s never too late to get the flowers you truly deserve."

Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill wrote Lively's tribute, sharing that she does not know the actress from her acting gigs or glamorous red carpet appearances.

"The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems," Ifill wrote. "I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her."

The world's most influential people will gather in New York City at the 2025 Time100 Summit on April 23 and the Time100 Gala on April 24, which will then air as a TV special May 4 on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back