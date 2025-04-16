Today is Wednesday April 16, 2025
East Texan appointed to Municipal Water Authority Board

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2025 at 10:00 am
East Texan appointed to Municipal Water Authority BoardAUSTIN – According to our news partner, KETK, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed a new member, Jay Herrington of Palestine, to the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors.

The Board’s purpose is to develop resources that help conserve water in the Upper Neches River basin in Anderson, Henderson, Smith and Cherokee counties.

Herrington is well educated in actuarial resources and science. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Actuarial Science from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master’s in Actuarial Science from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. Before retiring from the financial industry after 34 years, Herrington was a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Jay Herrington’s term as a UNRMWA director will expire on Feb. 1, 2029.



