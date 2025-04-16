Senator Cornyn must ‘activate the silent majority’ to compete against Paxton

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2025 at 9:31 am

TYLER – According to our news partner, KETK, Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein is responds after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his intention to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary.

“It was expected,” Stein said. “The people were encouraging him, and I think he’d been thinking about it for quite some time.”

According to Stein, Paxton’s decision ultimately stems from political momentum and strategic confidence. “Paxton has both statewide and national appeal,” he said. “It makes him a very formidable candidate.”

Paxton enters the race with an early advantage, according to a recent poll from Texas Public Opinion Research, which shows him holding an 11-point lead over Cornyn in a hypothetical Republican primary. Stein also addressed the path forward for Cornyn, emphasizing the importance of energizing the base across the state.

“Cornyn has to activate the silent majority,” added Stein. “There are huge numbers of people, especially as you get into the purple areas of Texas. He will have a challenge here in Smith County. But it’s activating those voters.”

He noted that the high-profile primary could have a ripple effect on overall turnout.

“There are people who are going to turnout for this that may not normally turnout,” Stein said. “It’s going to affect not only just that race but everything down ballots.”

