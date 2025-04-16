Today is Wednesday April 16, 2025
ktbb logo


Tyler Mahle strikes out 9 over 6 innings as Rangers beat Angels 4-0 to snap 3-game skid

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2025 at 6:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out nine over six sharp innings, and the Texas Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Mahle (3-0) limited the Angels to three singles and walked two batters before four relievers finished off the third shutout win for Texas already this year. The right-hander, who missed most of the past two seasons after Tommy John surgery in May 2023, has a 0.92 ERA in four starts.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) struck out six while also pitching three-hit ball over six innings. He walked two.

Texas manufactured its first run after Mahle had thrown the last of his 93 pitches to finish the top of the sixth inning.

No. 9 batter Leody Taveras led off the bottom half with a bunt single, stole second and went to third on catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s throwing error. Taveras scored when Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly was caught by Taylor Ward against the wall in left field.

Jonah Heim and Kyle Higashioka hit back-to-back doubles in the Texas seventh. Josh Jung added an RBI single in the eighth.
Key moment

Los Angeles, which was held scoreless for the first time this season, had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth, but Mahle got out of that jam with consecutive strikeouts of d’Arnaud and Nolan Schanuel.
Key stat

Texas improved to 7-1 at home in its return from a 1-5 road trip.
Up next

Right-hander José Soriano (2-1, 2.70 ERA) pitches for the Angels on Wednesday night in the middle game of the three-game series. Left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-0, 6.75 ERA), who didn’t sign with Texas until March 18, makes his second start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC